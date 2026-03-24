'Judges sold their souls': Imran Khan slams wife's 'inhumane' treatment 

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan , has accused the judiciary of allowing his wife, Bushra Bibi, to be mistreated in prison. "The judges...should be ashamed of themselves. Time and again we have gone to the judiciary but they have sold their souls for personal gain. They have sold their integrity. They know they cannot break me, so they turn to my wife," Khan said. He claimed that the judges are using this as a tactic to blackmail him.

Prison conditions Bushra Bibi is in near-total isolation Bibi has been held in near-total isolation at Adiala Jail since January 2026 on corruption charges. Khan alleged that she is allowed only 30 minutes of weekly contact with him, which is often denied. According to The Independent, the remarks were made during a rare phone call with one of his sons, Kasim Khan, for Eid over the weekend.

Couple Khan, wife sentenced to 17 years in corruption case The former PM has been incarcerated since August 2023 in the Al Qadir Trust corruption case and also faces trials under the Anti-Terrorism Act for a protest by his party on May 9, 2023. They were both sentenced to 17 years in prison after a Pakistani court found them guilty of illegally retaining and selling valuable state gifts last December.

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Health issues Khan has lost 85% vision in 1 eye Of late, Khan's health has become a matter of concern after he was diagnosed with central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO), which has resulted in severe vision loss in his right eye. A report submitted to the Supreme Court by his lawyer Salman Safdar revealed that he has lost 85% vision, and Safdar told the court that this was due to negligence by the jail administration. Despite these concerns, Khan's access to personal doctors has reportedly been denied in prison.

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