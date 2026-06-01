Indian-origin pilot killed in helicopter crash hours after wedding

Dave Fiji, an Indian-origin Delta Air Lines pilot, was killed in a helicopter crash in Dawson County, Georgia , just hours after he married Jessni at The Revere wedding venue. Jessni survived the crash with injuries and is currently recovering at a hospital. The helicopter was headed to Peachtree-DeKalb Airport when it crashed amid poor weather conditions. They were headed for their honeymoon.

Crash details Jessni was trapped under wreckage for 5 hours Dave's father, George Fiji, said his son was concerned about the weather before takeoff but was assured by the pilot that they would fly at a higher altitude. The helicopter crashed in a rugged area southwest of Dawsonville. Jessni was trapped under the wreckage for nearly five hours before being rescued. "When she woke up, she saw my son Dave resting on her bosom....She's a nurse, so she knew he was gone," George said. The chopper pilot was also killed.

Family impact NTSB investigating crash; report expected in 30 days Dave's parents, George and Pheba, immigrated from Muvattupuzha in Kerala to the US years ago. Jessni also has roots in Kerala. "He was a precious child, he was a gift from God for us... So handsome, beautiful," George told Atlanta News First. "We could say it was the perfect wedding. We couldn't ask for anything more," he said. The couple met at New Testament Church a decade ago and got married on Friday, with around 400 guests attending the wedding.

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