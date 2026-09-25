Karachi bans gatherings over 5 ahead of Imran Khan protest
World
Karachi has just banned public gatherings of more than five people from September 24 to 30, as part of a nationwide effort to keep things calm.
The main reason? A big protest is planned by PTI supporters on September 27, demanding the release of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan.
Similar restrictions are popping up in other cities too, with extra security and blocked roads.
Jamaat-e-Islami protests Karachi power cuts
It's not just about PTI: other groups like Jamaat-e-Islami are also out protesting in Karachi over long power cuts.
Meanwhile, officials say these bans are all about keeping order and avoiding chaos.
Pakistan's finance minister even warned that ongoing disruptions could seriously hurt the country's economy.