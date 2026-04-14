Karachi residents in crisis as authorities cut gas unannounced 

Residents of Karachi are facing difficulties due to unannounced gas outages that have disrupted their daily lives. Per Dawn, residents have accused the state-owned Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) of not adhering to its promised supply schedule of uninterrupted gas from 6:00am to 10:30pm. Over the past two weeks, citizens have reported frequent and unannounced load-shedding, forcing them to make alternative cooking arrangements.

Public impact Residents flock to restaurants, roadside snack vendors The gas shortages have resulted in overcrowding at restaurants, roadside snack vendors, and LPG stations across the city. Long queues have formed for basic food items such as roti and naan. Students preparing for ongoing examinations are also stressed due to these gas shortages amid power and water supply issues in several neighborhoods.

Supply crisis LPG stock shortages in several areas LPG stock shortages in several areas have further exacerbated the situation. Residents are left with few alternatives as they struggle to find substitutes for their cooking needs. Long queues have formed at LPG stations and shops as refilling takes considerable time. At many shops, even LPG is not available, adding to people's difficulties. Muhammad Akhtar from Sultanabad expressed frustration over these issues, saying, "I waited for half an hour, only to be told that the gas would arrive late."

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Company statement SSGC claims proper gas supply ensured throughout meal times In a statement on Monday, the SSGC claimed that "proper gas supply was ensured throughout the meal times, i.e. breakfast, lunch and dinner." The company said line packs were healthy and gas pressures were at optimal capacity. It also emphasized ensuring optimal gas supply to the power and fertilizer sectors for food security. "The company is trying to manage the available resources in a balanced manner so that the needs of all the sectors are met," it said.

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