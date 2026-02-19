'Law must take its course': King Charles after Andrew's arrest

King Charles has publicly addressed the arrest of his brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The former Duke of York was arrested on his 66th birthday at Sandringham estate in Norfolk. Thames Valley Police confirmed the arrest and said they were conducting searches at addresses in Berkshire and Norfolk.

Royal statement King Charles's statement on Andrew's arrest In a statement from Buckingham Palace, King Charles said, "I have learned with the deepest concern the news about Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and suspicion of misconduct in public office." "What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities." "In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation. Let me state clearly: the law must take its course."

Misconduct claims Allegations against Andrew during his tenure as UK trade envoy The allegations against Andrew involve sharing confidential information with the late Jeffrey Epstein during his tenure as a UK trade envoy in 2010 and 2011. The complaint was made by advocacy group Republic, which argued that emails between the former prince and Epstein show that confidential documents were shared in connection with Andrew's role as the UK's special representative for international trade and investment.

