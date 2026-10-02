Is King Charles planning reconciliation between William and Harry?
What's the story
King Charles III is reportedly keen on reconciling his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry. The monarch is considering a Thanksgiving service in memory of their late mother, Princess Diana, to bring the brothers together. This comes as the 30th anniversary of Diana's death approaches next August. Another source told the Daily Mail that this could be an "inspirational way" to pay tribute to Diana and possibly unite her sons.
Event details
Proposed service to resemble the one held in 2007
The proposed service is expected to resemble the one held in 2007 on Diana's 10th death anniversary at the Wellington Barracks Guards' Chapel.
The event featured her favorite music and a eulogy by Harry.
The source added that William could honor his mother's memory by delivering a reading at this service, which would be "far more dignified than" him participating in any of the documentaries he's been asked to feature in.
Expert opinion
Reunion 'just not gonna happen'
Despite the optimistic outlook from sources, royal journalist Tom Sykes told Page Six that a reunion between William and Harry is "just not gonna happen."
The brothers have been estranged for some time now, even after Harry's return to the UK in August with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children.
Another royal expert, Kinsey Schofield, had earlier said that William has "washed his hands of" Harry due to the constant distractions caused by the Sussexes's presence.
Family dynamics
Harry's plea for family reconciliation
Harry had expressed his desire for reconciliation with his family in a May 2025 BBC interview, five years after he and Markle stepped back from royal duties.
He said, "I would love reconciliation with my family. There's no point continuing to fight anymore; life is precious."
Since then, he has met Charles on several occasions following the latter's cancer diagnosis in 2024.