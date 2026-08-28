Who is Norway's next king as Harald V (89) dies?

Haakon VIII is the only son of the late King Harald V and Queen Sonja.

He studied political science at the University of Oslo and later earned a master's degree from the London School of Economics.

He's been married to Queen Mette-Marit since 2001, and they have two children: Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus.

He also has a stepson, Marius Borg Høiby, from Mette-Marit's previous relationship.