Who is Norway's next king as Harald V (89) dies?
What's the story
King Harald V of Norway has died at the age of 89. The Royal Palace in Oslo confirmed that he died peacefully on Friday morning at the Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet. "It is with deep grief that we announce that His Majesty King Harald has passed away," the palace said. King Haakon VIII is now King Harald's immediate successor.
Succession
More about Haakon VIII
Haakon VIII is the only son of the late King Harald V and Queen Sonja.
He studied political science at the University of Oslo and later earned a master's degree from the London School of Economics.
He's been married to Queen Mette-Marit since 2001, and they have two children: Princess Ingrid Alexandra and Prince Sverre Magnus.
He also has a stepson, Marius Borg Høiby, from Mette-Marit's previous relationship.
Health decline
Late King Harald was hospitalized for weeks
King Harald was hospitalized for the second time this year on August 17, with the Royal House attributing it to side effects from ongoing medical treatment.
His condition worsened over the next week, and he was put on antibiotics for a bloodstream bacterial infection.
On Thursday, it was announced that his health had further deteriorated and his condition was "very serious."
Early years
Harald was born in 1937
Born on February 21, 1937, Harald was the first prince born in Norway in over five centuries.
His early years were marked by World War II when he fled to the US with his mother and sisters after Nazi Germany invaded Norway in 1940.
After returning home post-war, he joined the military and studied at Oxford before marrying commoner Sonja Haraldsen in 1968.