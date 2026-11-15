Lalit Modi becomes British citizen, announces milestone at Oxford Union

Lalit Modi, who has been in the UK since 2010 after being wanted in India for allegations of financial irregularities, bid-rigging, unauthorized fund transfers, money laundering, and violations of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), just announced he is now a British citizen.

Sharing the news at the Oxford Union on 14 November 2026, he called it "a very special and personal milestone" and thanked his family, friends, everyone who has been part of this journey, and the Oxford Union for providing such a memorable occasion to share this news.