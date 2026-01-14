Protests in Iran have now entered third week

'Leave by available transport means': India tells nationals in Iran

By Chanshimla Varah 04:11 pm Jan 14, 202604:11 pm

What's the story

The Indian Embassy in Tehran has issued a new advisory for its citizens to leave the country as protests continue to escalate across Iran. The embassy has advised all Indians, including students, pilgrims, businesspersons and tourists, to leave the country by any available means of transport. This includes commercial flights. "In continuation of the advisory issued by the Government of India on 5 January 2025, and in view of the evolving situation...Indian nationals...are advised to leave," it said.