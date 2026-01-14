'Leave by available transport means': India tells nationals in Iran
What's the story
The Indian Embassy in Tehran has issued a new advisory for its citizens to leave the country as protests continue to escalate across Iran. The embassy has advised all Indians, including students, pilgrims, businesspersons and tourists, to leave the country by any available means of transport. This includes commercial flights. "In continuation of the advisory issued by the Government of India on 5 January 2025, and in view of the evolving situation...Indian nationals...are advised to leave," it said.
Safety measures
Embassy urges citizens to stay vigilant, avoid protest areas
The embassy has also advised Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) in Iran to exercise caution and avoid areas where protests or demonstrations are taking place. "All Indian nationals in Iran are requested to also have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, readily available with them," the advisory said. They have been asked to remain in touch with the Indian Embassy and keep themselves updated through local media reports.
Protest impact
Iran's communication blackout amid ongoing protests
For any assistance, they can contact the embassy on these emergency helplines: +989128109115; +989128109109; +989128109102; +989932179359. The protests in Iran have now entered their third week, with demonstrators taking to the streets over the country's worsening economy. The unrest has quickly turned into a direct challenge to the theocratic regime. The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency reported that at least 2,571 people have died amid the demonstrations.