'Leave Iran immediately': India issues fresh advisory amid US-Iran tensions

The Indian government has issued a new advisory to its citizens in Iran , asking them to leave the country by any available means. The advisory was released on Monday amid rising tensions between Tehran and Washington. It comes after similar advisories were issued earlier this year on January 5 and February 14. In the new advisory, the Indian Embassy asked all nationals, including students, pilgrims, businesspersons, and tourists, to leave the country using commercial flights or other means of transport.

Safety measures Embassy provides emergency helpline numbers "All Indian citizens and PIOs should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media for any developments," the advisory read. The advisory also asked Indian citizens to exercise caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, and stay in touch with the Indian Embassy in Iran. They were also advised to keep their immigration and travel documents handy.

Registration plea Registration on embassy website must The embassy has provided emergency helpline numbers for assistance: +989128109115; +989128109109; +989128109102; +989932179359. The embassy has also asked Indian nationals to register on their official website. It added that "in case any Indian national is unable to register due to internet disruptions in Iran, their families in India are requested to do so." This advisory comes as student-led protests continue in some Iranian universities against the government and talks between Tehran and Washington over a nuclear deal remain ongoing.

