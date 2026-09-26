Los Angeles records more than 12,000 homeless-linked fires this year
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Los Angeles has seen more than 12,000 fires connected to the homeless community so far this year, about 47 every single day.
While that's a small drop from last year, hotspots like Skid Row and the 10 Freeway Corridor are still facing serious risks.
Trash fires prompt Malibu, LA action
Most of these incidents are trash fires, but there have also been dozens involving vegetation, vehicles, and buildings.
After one big trash fire left a resident without a home in May, Malibu declared a local emergency in August to clear camps from high-risk fire zones faster.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles City Council stirred debate by lifting camping bans at some spots. They're now working on new rules to better manage where people can camp and help prevent more fires.