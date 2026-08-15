Luigi Mangione pleads guilty to stalking UnitedHealthcare CEO before shooting

Mangione confessed to researching Thompson and the UnitedHealthcare investor conference venue before traveling to New York.

He shot Thompson outside a Manhattan hotel in December 2024.

"After years of enduring pain from a broken back," Mangione said, he learned about the conference.

The location was not publicly posted, so he researched it himself and posed as an investor managing over $15 billion in assets to get information from UnitedHealthcare leadership via email.