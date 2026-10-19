'Those who destroyed must pay': Macron vows holding rioters accountable
What's the story
French President Emmanuel Macron has vowed to hold accountable those responsible for the recent riots and looting across the country, saying, "Those who destroyed must pay." The unrest, which has been some of France's worst in years, was sparked by protests against rising living costs and declining public services. The violence has left two dead and hundreds injured, with around 2,400 arrests made so far.
Presidential address
Macron expresses anger and shame over violence
In a televised address, Macron expressed his anger and shame over the violence. He blamed radical far-left groups and criminal elements for the destruction, while also acknowledging the legitimate grievances of peaceful demonstrators.
"Those who destroyed must pay," he said. "Those who looted must pay back."
He called the perpetrators "seditious elements from far-left factions, joined by numerous delinquents."
Ongoing unrest
Protests continue on smaller scale
Despite Macron's call for calm, protests continued on a smaller scale on Sunday.
Police used tear gas and stun grenades at Paris's Place de la République, where protesters had gathered after social media calls to continue the movement.
Clashes were also reported as attempts were made to set fire to bicycles and rubbish bins.
The destruction was particularly severe in Limoges, where a historic town hall was engulfed in flames.
Government response
Macron calls for stakeholder discussions
Despite condemning the violence, Macron stressed the need to address the concerns driving the demonstrations.
He has asked his government to bring together stakeholders this week to discuss concrete proposals.
Regional prefects have also been instructed to work with mayors on protecting public buildings and businesses.
The unrest has also deepened political divisions ahead of France's next presidential election.
Political fallout
Political leaders criticize government's response
Far-right leader Marine Le Pen slammed Macron's government as exhausted and unable to respond effectively.
On the other hand, left-wing leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon accused Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu of escalating tensions with his handling of the situation.
Mélenchon still denounced theft and vandalism, stating that individuals who support the movement's goals should not participate in such behavior.