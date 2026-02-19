'Stop the invasion': MAGA activist has meltdown over Hanuman statue 

Carlos Turcios, a conservative activist from Texas , has sparked controversy with his comments on the 90-foot Lord Hanuman statue at the Shri Ashtalakshmi Temple in Sugar Land. Shared a video of the statue on social media, he wrote, "This is not Islamabad, Pakistan, or New Delhi, India. This is Sugar Land... Third World Aliens are slowly taking over Texas and America. Why is the third-largest statue in the US this??! Stop the INVASION!" The statue was unveiled in August 2023.

Cultural landmark Statue is North America's tallest Hanuman statue The statue, envisioned by Sri Chinnajeeyar Swamiji, is North America's tallest Hanuman statue and among the tallest Hindu monuments in the United States. Temple officials call it a symbol of strength, devotion, and peace. Turcios's remarks were met with backlash from Indian-American users who defended it as a representation of religious expression. They highlighted that the temple was built on private land with private donations and is open to all visitors.

Digital debate Statue compared to other religious landmarks The statue was compared to other religious landmarks in the US, such as churches and Buddhist temples. "You lost the culture war years ago, and you're about to lose the midterms too. Your 'America First' grift is exposed as racist nostalgia," one user wrote. Another wrote, "No, Carlos. Hindus in Texas are not a threat to Western civilization. But you're too racist...to have even bothered studying Hinduism to understand that proselytization is rejected in the faith."

