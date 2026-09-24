Mahmoud Abbas accuses Israel at U.N. after US visa denial
World
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas had to address the U.N. General Assembly by video for the second year in a row, as the US denied him a visa.
In his message, he called out Israel for making life harder for Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza, saying basic necessities are being targeted and people are facing a serious humanitarian crisis.
Palestinian Authority losing public support
Abbas's government is losing popularity at home amid corruption and continued Israeli settlement growth.
The Palestinian Authority hasn't held elections since 2006, and it's mostly left out of talks about Gaza's future.
Even though most U.N. countries recognize Palestine, daily life under occupation and hopes for statehood remain tough.