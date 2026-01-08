Main accused behind Hindu man's lynching, burning in Bangladesh arrested

Bangladesh police have arrested the main accused in the lynching of Hindu garment factory worker Dipu Das. The accused, Yasin Arafat, a former teacher, is believed to have masterminded the attack and incited a mob to target Das over blasphemy allegations. The incident took place on December 18 in Mymensingh district, where Das was killed by a mob and his body was hung and set on fire.

Mob leader Arafat's role in inciting and executing attack Das, 27, was forced to resign by his factory bosses, thrown out and handed over to an outraged mob, who beat him to death, hung his body, and burned it on fire. His coworkers allegedly joined the mob in killing him. Arafat reportedly fled the area after Das's killing but was arrested on Thursday. He is accused of not only inciting the mob but also dragging Das to an intersection where he was hanged from a tree and set ablaze.

Ongoing probe Investigation continues, 21 arrested so far His position as a local teacher is now under scrutiny to see if he had any influence over the attack. With Arafat's arrest, the total number of arrests in the case has reached 21. The police are continuing their investigation to identify any additional suspects involved in the incident. The lynching of Das has drawn international attention and condemnation amid concerns over rising violence against minorities in Bangladesh.