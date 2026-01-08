Main accused behind Hindu man's lynching, burning in Bangladesh arrested
What's the story
Bangladesh police have arrested the main accused in the lynching of Hindu garment factory worker Dipu Das. The accused, Yasin Arafat, a former teacher, is believed to have masterminded the attack and incited a mob to target Das over blasphemy allegations. The incident took place on December 18 in Mymensingh district, where Das was killed by a mob and his body was hung and set on fire.
Mob leader
Arafat's role in inciting and executing attack
Das, 27, was forced to resign by his factory bosses, thrown out and handed over to an outraged mob, who beat him to death, hung his body, and burned it on fire. His coworkers allegedly joined the mob in killing him. Arafat reportedly fled the area after Das's killing but was arrested on Thursday. He is accused of not only inciting the mob but also dragging Das to an intersection where he was hanged from a tree and set ablaze.
Ongoing probe
Investigation continues, 21 arrested so far
His position as a local teacher is now under scrutiny to see if he had any influence over the attack. With Arafat's arrest, the total number of arrests in the case has reached 21. The police are continuing their investigation to identify any additional suspects involved in the incident. The lynching of Das has drawn international attention and condemnation amid concerns over rising violence against minorities in Bangladesh.
Rising violence
Aftermath of Das's lynching: More violence against Hindus
In the days after Dipu Das's lynching, five other Hindu men were killed in Bangladesh. Amrit Mondal was beaten to death by villagers in Rajbari district, while Bajendra Biswas was shot dead in Mymensingh. Khokon Chandra Das, a Hindu businessman, was stabbed and set on fire on New Year's Eve in Shariatpur and later died in Dhaka. In Naogaon district, a 25-year-old Hindu man drowned while trying to escape locals chasing him on suspicion of theft.