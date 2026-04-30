Mamdani says he'll ask King Charles to return Kohinoor
What's the story
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he would ask King Charles III to consider returning the Kohinoor diamond to India if they spoke privately. He made this statement at a press conference before meeting the British monarch during his state visit to the United States. "If I were to speak to the king separately from that, I'd probably encourage him to return the Koh-i-noor diamond," Mamdani said.
Diamond's legacy
History of the Kohinoor diamond
The Kohinoor diamond, one of the largest-cut diamonds in the world, was mined in India and has a history dating back to at least the 17th century. The Indian government has repeatedly demanded its return from Britain since independence in 1947, with the last request being in 2016. The diamond was given to Queen Victoria in 1849 by 10-year-old Maharajah Duleep Singh under duress from the British East India Company.
Family's stance
Royal family remains politically neutral
The diamond, once owned by Queen Victoria, is currently part of the British Crown Jewels and is displayed at the Tower of London. Mamdani was among the dignitaries who met with the King and Queen at a ceremony in the city on Wednesday to commemorate the victims of the September 11, 2001 attack. During their four-day state visit to the United States, the royal couple visited the National 9/11 Memorial in lower Manhattan, where Charles laid flowers.
Memorial visit
The couple is on 4-day state visit
King Charles III's visit to the US is the first British state visit since Queen Elizabeth II's visit in 2007. The visit comes as the US celebrates the 250th anniversary of America's independence from the UK. "The visit will be an opportunity to recognize the shared history of our two nations; the breadth of the economic, security and cultural relationship that has developed since then; and the deep people-to-people connections which unite communities," Buckingham Palace said.