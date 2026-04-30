Mamdani says he'll ask King Charles to return Kohinoor 

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said he would ask King Charles III to consider returning the Kohinoor diamond to India if they spoke privately. He made this statement at a press conference before meeting the British monarch during his state visit to the United States. "If I were to speak to the king separately from that, I'd probably encourage him to return the Koh-i-noor diamond," Mamdani said.

Diamond's legacy History of the Kohinoor diamond The Kohinoor diamond, one of the largest-cut diamonds in the world, was mined in India and has a history dating back to at least the 17th century. The Indian government has repeatedly demanded its return from Britain since independence in 1947, with the last request being in 2016. The diamond was given to Queen Victoria in 1849 by 10-year-old Maharajah Duleep Singh under duress from the British East India Company.

Family's stance Royal family remains politically neutral The diamond, once owned by Queen Victoria, is currently part of the British Crown Jewels and is displayed at the Tower of London. Mamdani was among the dignitaries who met with the King and Queen at a ceremony in the city on Wednesday to commemorate the victims of the September 11, 2001 attack. During their four-day state visit to the United States, the royal couple visited the National 9/11 Memorial in lower Manhattan, where Charles laid flowers.

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