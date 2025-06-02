Man yelling 'Free Palestine' sets 6 on fire in Colorado
What's the story
Six people were injured in an attack after a man allegedly threw an incendiary device into a crowd, yelling "Free Palestine," at Pearl Street Mall in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday.
The FBI is treating the attack as an "act of terrorism."
"It is clear that this is a targeted act of violence, and the FBI is investigating this as an act of terrorism," Mark Michalek, an FBI special agent, told a press conference.
Targeted violence
Attack targeted Jewish community gathering in Boulder
The attack occurred as members of the volunteer group 'Run For Their Lives' were wrapping up their weekly rally to raise awareness for the hostages who remain in Gaza.
Eyewitnesses reported seeing the 45-year-old attacker, identified as Mohamed Sabry Soliman, throwing what appeared to be homemade Molotov cocktails at the crowd.
Footage of the attack shows Soliman shouting at the group and holding what appear to be Molotov cocktails in each hand when he was apprehended.
Ongoing investigation
He is also believed to have acted alone
No charges have been announced yet, but officials promised full accountability for Soliman's actions.
He is also believed to have acted alone.
According to authorities, the six injured victims were between the ages of 67 and 88, and their injuries ranged from minor to "very serious."
Four were transferred to a local hospital, and two had to be evacuated to a hospital in Aurora.
Rising tensions
Incident follows recent antisemitic violence in US
This attack comes amid rising antisemitic violence in the United States over Israel's war in Gaza.
It also comes just days after a fatal shooting incident involving Israeli embassy staffers outside a Jewish museum in Washington.
Colorado governor Jared Polis said that he is "closely monitoring" the situation, adding, "My thoughts go out to the people who have been injured and impacted by this heinous act of terror. Hate-filled acts of any kind are unacceptable."