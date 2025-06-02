What's the story

Ukrainian secret services have reportedly conducted a major drone strike on Russian airbases, with an unverified report of 41 warplanes being damaged.

The operation, codenamed 'Spider's Web', was carried out on Sunday and is said to be Ukraine's most extensive drone attack yet, contingent on confirmation of the damage.

The drones were cleverly concealed inside the roofs of wooden sheds and transported on trucks to the targeted airfields.