Mark Carney: Canada eyed slim US military attack risk

Even with these worries, Carney says he's committed to keeping things respectful with the US stressing "But we are at our best when we are true partners that respect each other's traditions and sovereignty."

Meanwhile, Canada is gearing up to boost its defense spending to 4% of GDP by 2030, the biggest jump since World War II, with a special focus on protecting the Arctic and coastlines.

Carney also pointed out that most trade between the two countries remains tariff-free, and he hopes for smoother ties ahead.