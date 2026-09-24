Masoud Pezeshkian rejects US accusations, displays children's photos at UN
Iran's president Masoud Pezeshkian took the stage at the U.N. and pushed back against US accusations, saying Iran isn't a terrorist state but actually a victim of terrorism.
He made his point by showing photos of children he said were the victims of US and Israeli bombings, and honored the late supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Qatar brokers US Iran talks
Even with all the tough talk in public, like Trump's warning about "annihilate the Islamic Republic," US and Iranian officials are still meeting behind closed doors.
The latest round was set up by Qatar, with Iran asking for an end to US aggression, lifting of the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, and unfreezing assets.
Pezeshkian also said Iran isn't after nuclear weapons but wants its right to civilian nuclear technology respected.