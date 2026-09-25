Masoud Pezeshkian says Iran ready for inspections, rejects nuclear weapons
World
Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian says the country is ready to let international inspectors check its nuclear program, stressing that Iran isn't trying to build nuclear weapons and sticks to religious bans on such arms.
In a chat with Fox News, he pointed fingers at US policies for fueling Middle East tensions.
Iran president urges US to negotiate
Pezeshkian urged the US to restart negotiations instead of relying on military force, mentioning a previous deal from June 2026 as proof Iran wants peace.
As the war between the US and Iran enters its 209th day, he called for a cease-fire before the upcoming US elections.