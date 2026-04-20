Louisiana: 8 children killed in deadliest mass shooting since 2019

A tragic mass shooting in Shreveport, Louisiana, United States , has left eight children dead and two adults injured. The incident was described by police as a "domestic violence incident," according to The Guardian. The suspect, identified as Shamar Elkins, allegedly killed seven of his own children and injured their mother. He also fatally shot another child before dying after a police pursuit.

Police response Police suspect multiple scenes involved in rampage The violence unfolded early Sunday morning in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood. Police believe there were at least four separate but nearby scenes involved in the deadly rampage. The suspect was shot and killed by police after committing a carjacking. Investigators have not disclosed a possible motive for the killings, although they reportedly appear to be domestic in nature.

Public response Shreveport mayor calls incident worst tragedy in recent memory Shreveport Mayor Tom Arceneaux spoke about the incident, saying, "This is a tragic situation, maybe the worst tragic situation we've...had" in recent memory. He extended his condolences to the community affected by this tragedy. US House Speaker Mike Johnson also released a statement calling the violence "heartbreaking." He said his team is in touch with local law enforcement as more details emerge.

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Crime trend Shooter had previous arrest for firearms case The relationship between the killer and the children fits the definition of a "family annihilation," a type of offense that has been occurring across the US every five days on average. Shreveport Police Department spokesperson Chris Bordelon said Elkins had been arrested in 2019 in a firearms case. The investigation into this mass murder is "extensive and deeply painful," according to Cleo Fields, a Louisiana Democratic congressional representative.

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