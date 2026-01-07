'Maza na karaya toh paise vaapis...': Pakistani general threatens India

Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the Director General of Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), has issued an unprovoked threat to India. At a recent press conference, he said, "Maza na karaya toh paise wapas" (If you don't enjoy it, you'll get your money back). "How....2026 will be will depend on how we stand...react. The will of our opponent is clear. India will not accept your existence. It is saying that the enemy of my enemy is my friend," Chaudhry claimed.

Unverified claims Chaudhry's remarks on India's stance toward Pakistan "Our destiny is in our own hands. Our leadership, both political and military, has full clarity. We always say Pakistan is a gift of God. Do whatever you want to do. Come from wherever you want to come. Come alone or with someone. Ek baar maza na kara diya na toh paise wapas," he said. Chaudhry also claimed that Afghanistan is a "proxy of India," adding the nations could jointly launch an attack on Pakistan.

Remarks Nearly 71% of terrorist incidents from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa During the briefing, Chaudhry also admitted that Pakistan has killed its own citizens. "India carried out attacks and killed Pakistanis, and we also killed our own citizens," he said. He further stated, "We didn't carry out attacks in Afghanistan to kill Afghans; we killed Pakistanis..." Chaudhry said that nearly 71% of terrorist incidents reported in 2025 originated from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). He attributed this concentration to a "politically conducive environment and the flourishing political-criminal-terror nexus, which is flourishing there."