'Why should India be trusted?' MEA 'educates' Norwegian journalist 

A heated confrontation erupted at the MEA press briefing in Norway on Monday after Norwegian journalist Helle Lyng questioned why India should be trusted, citing alleged human rights violations "happening in the country," poor press freedom record, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi refusing to take critical questions. She demanded that MEA officials answer the questions "straight away." Responding to the journalist's questions, George defended India's democratic framework and accused critics of relying on selective reports from "ignorant NGOs."

Twitter Post Watch video here #WATCH | Oslo, Norway | MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George responds to question by reporters from Norway - "Why should we trust you?" " Will the PM take critical questions from the Indian Press?" pic.twitter.com/iaEGIlVG08 — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2026

MEA 'We have constitution that guarantees the fundamental rights' He said India has one sixth of the total population of the world but not one sixth of the problems of the world. The MEA official also highlighted India's constitutional guarantees and democratic institutions while rebutting allegations raised during the briefing. "We have a constitution that guarantees the fundamental rights of the people. We have equal rights for the women of our country, which is very important," he said.

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Media defense George rebuts allegations on poor press freedom According to George, people don't grasp the vast reach of India's media ecosystem and make statements based on reports issued by "ignorant NGOs." "You know how many stories are up here (in India). We have how many breaking news coming every day in the evening. At least 200 TV channels in Delhi alone, in the English language, in Hindi language and multiple languages. People have no understanding of the scale of India. People have no understanding," he said.

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