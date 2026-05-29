Meet Indian-origin teen who won 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee

Shrey Parikh, a 14-year-old from Rancho Cucamonga, California , has won the prestigious Scripps National Spelling Bee. He triumphed over Ishaan Gupta in a nail-biting lightning-round tiebreaker. In the rapid-fire spell-off round, Shrey spelled 32 words correctly in 90 seconds while Ishaan could manage only 25. The competition was held at Constitution Hall in Washington DC and spanned three days and 18 rounds, involving 247 contestants from the US and beyond.

Journey Shrey's path to victory Shrey's journey to this momentous win was not easy. He first competed in the national bee in 2022 but finished tied for 89th. In 2024, he finished joint third, although a viral illness saw him eliminated in the regional bee last year. Undeterred, Shrey dominated elite online spelling competitions leading up to this year's championship. His victory continues a tradition of Indian-origin winners at the Scripps National Spelling Bee, with 31 of the past 37 champions sharing similar heritage.

Preparation More than just spelling Apart from spelling, Shrey is passionate about music and plays several percussion instruments. He also qualified for California's state Mathcounts competition this year. His preparation involved nearly five hours of daily study and support from his community. "My amazing community really motivated me and pushed me to become better," he said after winning the title.

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