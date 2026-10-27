'Really, really upset...': Meghan Markle leaves UK amid father's investigation
What's the story
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly left the UK with their children, Prince Archie (7) and Princess Lilibet (5). This comes as her father, Thomas Markle Sr., is under investigation for child pornography allegations. A close friend of the Suits alum told Hello! Magazine that she was "really, really upset" over the situation. The destination of their overseas trip remains unknown.
Emotional distress
Markle is devastated over the situation
The insider told the publication, "She keeps on looking at Lili and she's in tears, and thinking about all the children, the alleged victims."
"She has young children herself. It's just devastating."
"She decided a while ago, before this happened, that she was going to take herself away from the media and not look at anything, for her own mental health."
However, she has been receiving messages of sympathy from friends.
Investigation details
Thomas Sr. is being investigated for child sex abuse images
The couple's departure followed the revelation that Thomas Sr. is being investigated for possessing "hundreds, if not thousands" of child sex abuse images.
These were reportedly discovered at his home in the Philippines by his son, Thomas Jr., who has since handed them over to local authorities.
The Sun reported that these images were found in boxes at Thomas Sr.'s residence.
Statement
Markle was 'deeply distressed' over the allegations
Markle reacted to the allegations against her father, saying she was "deeply distressed."
She revealed that she had known about Thomas Sr.'s alleged misconduct since 2018, the same year she married Harry.
This revelation had led to her estrangement from him.
In her statement, Markle emphasized that any distance from her father and his contact with their children was solely for their protection.
Denial and defense
Thomas Sr. has denied the allegations, calling them 'sick lies'
Meanwhile, Thomas Sr. has denied the allegations against him, calling them "sick lies" in an interview with the Daily Mail.
His daughter Samantha also defended him, claiming that Thomas Jr. fabricated the accusations as "revenge" for being financially cut off by their father.
The investigation continues as more details emerge about Thomas Sr.'s alleged misconduct and the extent of the child sex abuse images found at his home.
Career move
Meanwhile, Markle will appear on 'Junior MasterChef Australia'
Despite the ongoing family turmoil, Markle is set to appear on Junior MasterChef Australia.
The show, which returns after a six-year break, will feature her as a "special guest" alongside host Poh Ling.
Markle called her participation an "easy yes," expressing excitement about cooking with the young contestants.
She said in a statement that she loves cooking with her own kids and can't wait to see what the Junior MasterChefs create in the kitchen.