Meghan Markle 'deeply distressed' over father's child porn allegations

Markle further revealed, "In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection."

"That letter was subsequently shared with me."

"It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated."

"I hope it can now be understood that... any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them."