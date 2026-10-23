Meghan Markle 'deeply distressed' over father's child porn allegations
What's the story
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has expressed her distress over the recent allegations against her father, Thomas Markle Sr. The 82-year-old is reportedly being investigated for possessing child pornography. In a statement to PEOPLE, Markle said, "I am deeply distressed at the news that has come to light in the last 24 hours, and my thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed."
Statement details
'I hope it can now be understood that...'
Markle further revealed, "In 2018, a letter was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection."
"That letter was subsequently shared with me."
"It made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father and I was given assurances that these were being investigated."
"I hope it can now be understood that... any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them."
Discovery details
Images discovered by Thomas Markle Jr.
Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., reportedly found the alleged illegal material in four large boxes at their father's home in the Philippines.
He claimed these boxes contained "hundreds, if not thousands" of child pornographic images.
The Sun reported that Thomas Jr. discovered videos of young girls engaging in sexual acts and a 15-minute video featuring naked girls on his father's old cellphone.
Reporting details
FBI is set to launch probe
Upon discovering the material, Thomas Jr. reported it to the FBI Hotline, the US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and the Pennsylvania state police.
The FBI has "confirmed receipt" of his affidavit and is "set to launch their own probe," per The Sun.
A task force led by the Women and Children's Protection Center was established by Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking investigators in response to these allegations.
Family fallout
Thomas Jr. has cut ties with his father
Thomas Jr. has now cut ties with him due to these allegations.
He told the outlet, "I won't speak to my father ever again unless I'm called to give evidence against him."
This decision comes after he has been looking after their father's health issues, including a stroke in 2022.