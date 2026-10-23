Meghan Markle's father under investigation for possessing child pornography

Thomas Jr., 60, discovered videos of girls aged between 10 and 11 engaging in sexual acts on his father's old cellphone.

He also found three photos of naked girls, one of which was reportedly taken at their father's former home in Rosarito, Mexico.

The shocked son has since reported his father to the police and the FBI Hotline.

He told the outlet, "When I found this material, I was horrified, and I had no option but to report my dad."