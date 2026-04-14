Meghan Markle, Prince Harry meet veteran families in Australia

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , are currently on a tour of Australia . On Tuesday evening (local time), they visited the Australian National Veterans's Art Museum in Melbourne. The couple participated in a pottery class with the children of veterans during their visit.

Pottery session Markle made a clay ostrich Markle, 44, made a clay ostrich during the pottery class while Prince Harry, 41, created a one-winged bird. The couple also tried on aprons for the activity. Markle told the children, "There's an ostrich farm, actually not far from our home." When asked about birds by a young girl in the class, she said, "My husband will know, my husband knows everything about birds."

About the museum The Museum aims to help Australian military personnel The Australian National Veterans's Art Museum is a veteran-led charity and cultural institution that aims to support the well-being of Australian military personnel through the arts. Harry, who served as a captain in the British Army, has been a strong advocate for veterans through the Invictus Games. The first day of their Australia trip also included a visit to the Royal Children's Hospital and a solo event by Markle at a women's shelter in the city.

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