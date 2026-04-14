Meghan Markle, Prince Harry meet veteran families in Australia
What's the story
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are currently on a tour of Australia. On Tuesday evening (local time), they visited the Australian National Veterans's Art Museum in Melbourne. The couple participated in a pottery class with the children of veterans during their visit.
Pottery session
Markle made a clay ostrich
Markle, 44, made a clay ostrich during the pottery class while Prince Harry, 41, created a one-winged bird. The couple also tried on aprons for the activity. Markle told the children, "There's an ostrich farm, actually not far from our home." When asked about birds by a young girl in the class, she said, "My husband will know, my husband knows everything about birds."
About the museum
The Museum aims to help Australian military personnel
The Australian National Veterans's Art Museum is a veteran-led charity and cultural institution that aims to support the well-being of Australian military personnel through the arts. Harry, who served as a captain in the British Army, has been a strong advocate for veterans through the Invictus Games. The first day of their Australia trip also included a visit to the Royal Children's Hospital and a solo event by Markle at a women's shelter in the city.
Upcoming engagements
Their itinerary during the trip
During their trip, Harry and Markle are expected to attend several public and private engagements. This includes the Her Best Life podcast's "girls weekend" retreat in Sydney and the InterEdge Psychosocial Safety Summit in Melbourne. At the summit, Harry is set to deliver a keynote address on workplace mental health. Their last visit to Australia was in October 2018 during a 16-day royal tour.