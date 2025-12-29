Mexico train crash in Oaxaca kills 13, injures nearly 100

A tragic train derailment in Mexico 's southwestern Oaxaca region has left at least 13 dead and nearly 100 injured. The accident occurred near the town of Nizanda when an Interoceanic Train, which connects Salina Cruz on the Pacific coast with Coatzacoalcos on the Gulf Coast, derailed while rounding a bend, the BBC reported. The Mexican Navy confirmed that the train was carrying nine crew members and 241 passengers at the time of the incident.

Aftermath efforts Investigation launched, rescue operations underway The Mexican Navy reported that 98 people were injured in the crash, with 36 receiving hospital treatment. President Claudia Sheinbaum confirmed five of the injured are in serious condition and said senior officials are on their way to the site to help families affected by this tragedy. Oaxaca state Governor Salomon Jara Cruz also offered his condolences to those who had lost loved ones in the accident. The Attorney General's Office has launched an investigation into the incident.

Twitter Post Visuals from site 🚨🇲🇽#BREAKING | NEWS ⚠️

New video after a massive train derailment that left at least 13 dead and at least 98 people injured the train was carrying up to 250 passengers earlier today in Southwest Mexico the Mexican Navy has released a press release. pic.twitter.com/kLY4NjgCvz — Todd Paron🇺🇸🇬🇷🎧👽 (@tparon) December 29, 2025

Project details Interoceanic Train part of economic development project The Interoceanic Train is a key part of the Interoceanic Corridor project, which aims to modernize rail links across the Isthmus of Tehuantepec. The initiative was launched in 2023 under former President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. The project intends to turn the isthmus into a strategic trade corridor by expanding ports, railways, and industrial infrastructure, aimed at competing with the Panama Canal. It also aims to promote economic development in southern Mexico by improving passenger and freight rail services.