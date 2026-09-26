Michigan credit union fires CEO Jane Smith over AI photo
World
Jane Smith, CEO of Family First Credit Union in Michigan, was fired after posting an AI-edited family photo on social media.
The picture showed her family in "Lake America" sweaters, a playful nod to a name some associated with Trump, but sharing it on the 25th anniversary of September 11, 2001, upset many who found the timing insensitive.
Jane Smith apologizes, Acosta interim leader
Smith apologized, saying she didn't mean to offend anyone or make a political statement.
Still, the credit union let her go and stressed its focus on community trust.
Jason Acosta is stepping into a temporary leadership role while it moves forward.