Military force 'always an option' to acquire Greenland: White House

The United States is reportedly considering military options to acquire Greenland, a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark . The White House said that US President Donald Trump sees the acquisition as a national security priority. "The president and his team are discussing a range of options to pursue this important foreign policy goal, and of course, utilizing the US military is always an option at the commander-in-chief's disposal," it said in a statement.

Strategic discussions US officials discuss Greenland acquisition strategies A senior US official has confirmed that talks on how to acquire Greenland are ongoing in the Oval Office. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly said Trump's tough talk about possible military action is aimed at pushing Denmark to negotiate a sale. This comes after US forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, reviving concerns among Danish leaders and European allies about a similar fate for Greenland.

Sovereignty support European leaders reaffirm Greenland's sovereignty Leaders from major European powers have released a joint statement supporting Greenland. They emphasized that "Greenland belongs to its people," and security in the Arctic must be achieved collectively with NATO allies. Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk also expressed support for this position, with Tusk stressing that "NATO would lose its meaning if conflict or mutual conflicts occurred within the alliance."

Dialogue call Greenland's PM calls for respectful dialogue Greenland's Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen welcomed the European leaders' pledge of solidarity. He called for a "respectful dialogue" with the US, stressing that Greenland's status is rooted in international law and territorial integrity. To bolster its military presence in the Arctic, Denmark pledged $9.7 billion last year. When asked about the joint statement, US special envoy Jeff Landry emphasized that Trump supports an independent Greenland with economic ties to the US but doesn't think force would be used for acquisition.