Minneapolis shooting: Video with ICE officer's perspective emerges

A new video has emerged showing the final moments of Renée Good's encounter with an immigration officer in Minneapolis. The footage, released by conservative news site Alpha News and later shared by the Department of Homeland Security, shows ICE officer Jonathan Ross approaching Good's vehicle while filming on his cellphone. The incident had sparked vocal protests and criticism of immigration enforcement tactics, particularly in Minneapolis and St Paul. A separate shooting in Portland, Oregon, has also led to protests.

Footage details Video reveals officer's actions during fatal encounter In the video, Good is seen saying, "That's fine, I'm not mad at you," as Ross circles her vehicle. Her wife also records the encounter and confronts the officer about his actions. As other officers approach and demand that Good exit the car, Ross, holding a gun in one hand and a cellphone in the other, fires his weapon after Good reverses and drives forward. The footage ends with Good's SUV crashing into parked cars on the street.

Video from ICE officer's perspective shared by Homeland Security department

Investigation concerns Officer's actions under scrutiny amid ongoing investigation The incident raised questions about officer training and protocols during such encounters. Vice President JD Vance and Homeland Security spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin have defended Ross, claiming he acted in self-defense. However, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has dismissed these claims as "garbage." Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty has expressed concern over the Trump administration's decision to exclude state and local agencies from the investigation into Good's death.

Public response Protests erupt and immigration crackdown intensifies Good's wife, Becca Good, has spoken out about the incident, describing Renée as a kind person. The shooting has led to protests in Minneapolis and St Paul, with hundreds demonstrating outside federal facilities and downtown hotels. The city has also canceled classes amid safety concerns. Separately, another shooting in Portland involved Border Patrol officers wounding two Venezuelan nationals linked to gang activity.