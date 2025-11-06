Controversial Miss Universe executive body-shamed India's Rachel Gupta as well?

Nawat Itsaragrisil , the president of Miss Grand International (MGI) and vice president (Asiana) of Miss Universe, has been accused of insulting and body shaming contestants. The controversy erupted after he publicly humiliated Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch during a live-streamed sash ceremony in Thailand . This incident led to a public apology from Itsaragrisil, which critics have dismissed as insincere. But that's not all.

Past controversies Itsaragrisil's history of controversial remarks The backlash against Itsaragrisil isn't new. In 2016, he was involved in a similar controversy with Miss Iceland Arna Yr Jonsdottir. She withdrew from the competition after being told to "eat less" and lose weight for the finals. Itsaragrisil defended these remarks as normal advice during pageants but faced criticism for his comments.

Resignation fallout Fallout from Rachel Gupta's resignation last year The controversy has also brought back to light the case of Rachel Gupta, who resigned as Miss Grand International 2024 after facing body shaming and a toxic environment. She alleged that she was "pinched, asked to lose weight, and body-shamed" during her reign. After her resignation, Itsaragrisil posted on Instagram accusing Gupta of undergoing surgery and mocking her appearance.