Missouri: Plane crash during skydiving trip kills 12

Plane specifications

More about the aircraft and airport

The Pacific Aerospace 750XL is a single-engine turboprop plane popular for skydiving operations but also used for cargo transport, aerial surveys, and medical evacuations. Manufactured in 2010, it can carry up to 17 skydivers and operate from short runways. The small airport near Butler serves around 30 privately owned aircraft, including those used by crop-dusting companies and skydiving operators. Skydiving businesses usually operate from late March or early April until October or November each year.