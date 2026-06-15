Missouri: Plane crash during skydiving trip kills 12
What's the story
A tragic plane crash near Butler Memorial Airport in Missouri on Sunday left all 12 people aboard dead. The aircraft, a Pacific Aerospace 750XL operated by Skydive Kansas City, was taking off for a skydiving trip when it went down around 11:30am local time. The plane reportedly made a left turn after takeoff and possibly lost power before crashing into a field adjacent to the airport.
Crash response
Pilot may have tried to land on nearby highway
Emergency responders quickly extinguished the fire at the crash site, which was engulfed in smoke. Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt. Justin Ewing described the scene as "brutal." The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating the incident. Dennis Jacobs, acting airport manager and director of Bates County Emergency Management Agency, speculated that the pilot may have tried to land on a nearby highway before stalling and crashing nose-first into a field.
Twitter Post
Visuals from site of crash
A plane crash near Butler Memorial Airport in Butler, Missouri, has left all 12 people on board dead, according to reports. Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers are at the scene and investigating the incident. https://t.co/YQ64MemR8Z pic.twitter.com/EcUIKBY9WJ— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) June 14, 2026
Plane specifications
More about the aircraft and airport
The Pacific Aerospace 750XL is a single-engine turboprop plane popular for skydiving operations but also used for cargo transport, aerial surveys, and medical evacuations. Manufactured in 2010, it can carry up to 17 skydivers and operate from short runways. The small airport near Butler serves around 30 privately owned aircraft, including those used by crop-dusting companies and skydiving operators. Skydiving businesses usually operate from late March or early April until October or November each year.