'Modi knew I wasn't happy': Trump hints at new tariffs

Last year, Trump had already imposed a 25% reciprocal tariff on India, along with an additional 25% penalty for purchasing Russian oil. This brought the total duties in some categories to an eye-watering 50%. The move had significantly strained relations between New Delhi and Washington. But there had been signs of a thaw in ties lately. The duo last month had a phone conversation, during which both leaders stressed the importance of keeping up efforts to boost bilateral trade.

Trade dispute

Trump's concerns over Indian rice dumping

Just days before his call, Trump had threatened new tariffs on Indian rice after a farmer representative complained about dumping by India, China, and Thailand. Trump had questioned Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent if India had an exemption on rice imports. "Why is India allowed to do that?" Trump asked. When Trump was told a trade deal is in the works, he said, "But they [India] shouldn't be doing that...We will get it settled. Tariffs solve the problem in two minutes."