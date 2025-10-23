Modi-Trump meeting unlikely as Indian PM may skip ASEAN Summit
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to attend the upcoming Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The summit will be held from October 26 to 28. Due to scheduling conflicts, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the meetings instead, PTI reported. There is, however, a possibility that PM Modi may join virtually for the ASEAN-India summit.
Travel plans
Trip to Cambodia postponed
Initially, PM Modi was expected to visit Cambodia along with Malaysia. However, since he is not going to Malaysia, the trip to Cambodia has been postponed. Malaysia has invited US President Donald Trump and leaders of numerous nations that are ASEAN dialogue partners. Earlier, there were also reports that Trump and Modi may meet on the sidelines of the ASEAN and East Asia Summits later this week, with trade expected to dominate the agenda.
Calls
Modi, Trump phone calls
Modi and Trump have spoken on the phone three times since September, and US ambassador-designate Sergio Gor visited New Delhi earlier this month as part of efforts to restore ties. On Wednesday, Trump told reporters that he spoke with Modi, who reiterated his claim that India would not "buy much oil from Russia." Modi stated that Trump had greeted him on Diwali and that the two sides were united against all forms of terrorism but made no mention of trade.
Diplomatic ties
Other leaders attending
Other leaders set to attend include Chinese Premier Li Qiang, newly sworn-in Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Analysts believe the summit will be one of the most significant regional gatherings in recent years. They cite two factors: a high-profile attendance list and the summit's timing, which coincides with rising geopolitical and economic tensions, particularly between the US and China.