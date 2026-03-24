Mojtaba Khamenei ready to negotiate with US? What we know

Iran 's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is reportedly willing to negotiate with the United States , according to a report by Arab News. The report cites an Israeli media outlet, Yedioth Ahronoth, which claims that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi spoke with US envoy Steve Witkoff about possible talks. However, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman has denied any negotiations with Washington in recent weeks.

Diplomatic developments Trump hints at joint control of Strait of Hormuz US President Donald Trump has also hinted at a possible agreement with Iran. He said the Strait of Hormuz would be "jointly controlled" by the US and Iran if talks go well. The strait is a major global shipping route, but its security has been threatened by ongoing conflicts in West Asia.

Military pause Military action delay ordered against Iranian sites In light of ongoing diplomatic efforts, Trump has also ordered a five-day delay in military action against Iranian power plants and energy sites. He described recent talks as "very good and productive," with potential for a deal soon. The conflict between the US-Israel alliance and Iran has now entered its fourth week, impacting global energy security and markets.

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