Mamdani's Bengali, Mandarin skills win hearts in Broadway campaign
What's the story
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has announced a unique initiative to offer over 2,000 free Broadway tickets to high school students in the city. The announcement was made in multiple languages, including Bengali and Mandarin, with these videos gaining tremendous attention online. The initiative is a collaboration with the Theatre Development Fund (TDF) and allows students to enter a lottery for free tickets to seven Broadway shows.
Video details
Mamdani speaks in Bengali
In the Bengali-language video, Mamdani greets New York City high school students with "Kemon acho (how are you)" and explains the Broadway ticket giveaway.
He says, "Amra New York City pokkho theke Broadway show dekhaar jonno 2,000 er beshi free tickets dichhi," meaning the city is giving away more than 2,000 free tickets for Broadway shows.
The video also informs students about a free two-month TDF membership that comes with entering the lottery.
Multilingual campaign
Mayor also released a Mandarin version
Mamdani also released a Mandarin version of the announcement, further promoting the Broadway ticket initiative.
Many X/Twitter users praised his linguistic skills, with one saying, "I showed it to my girlfriend (native Mandarin speaker), who says he's not bad."
"I watched this and felt shame that his Chinese sounds infinitely better than mine," wrote another."
Another comment read, "And now he's speaking in Bangla as well, what can not this man do (sic)."
Twitter Post
Even Duolingo had something to say!
STOP OUTDOING ME pic.twitter.com/1IOWmpemMi— Duolingo (@duolingo) August 16, 2026
Program details
Program provides free tickets to 7 Broadway productions
The multilingual campaign also included English and Spanish versions, highlighting the diversity of languages spoken in New York City.
In the English announcement, Mamdani stressed that every young New Yorker should have the opportunity to experience Broadway, regardless of their financial situation.
The program provides free tickets to seven Broadway productions through a lottery and discounted tickets for other shows.
The initiative was reportedly supported by Manhattan Borough President Brad Hoylman-Sigal.