Mamdani's Bengali, Mandarin skills win hearts in Broadway campaign

In the Bengali-language video, Mamdani greets New York City high school students with "Kemon acho (how are you)" and explains the Broadway ticket giveaway.

He says, "Amra New York City pokkho theke Broadway show dekhaar jonno 2,000 er beshi free tickets dichhi," meaning the city is giving away more than 2,000 free tickets for Broadway shows.

The video also informs students about a free two-month TDF membership that comes with entering the lottery.