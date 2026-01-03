Multiple explosions heard in Caracas amid US-Venezuela tensions

The Venezuelan capital, Caracas, was rocked by multiple explosions early Saturday. At least seven explosions were reported, with residents also hearing gunfire in several neighborhoods. The southern part of the city near a major military base was left without power after the blasts. Low-flying aircraft were also seen over the city during this time, according to the Associated Press.

International attention US officials aware of Caracas explosions The Trump administration is aware of reports of explosions and aircraft over Caracas early on Saturday, CBS News reported, citing sources. However, neither the Venezuelan government nor the Pentagon has commented on this matter so far. Unverified videos circulating on social media purportedly show the moment of these explosions. The incident comes amid heightened tensions between Venezuela and the United States over the US's accusations of drug trafficking and military actions to deter the entry of alleged drug boats.

Escalating tensions US intensifies military pressure on Venezuela The US has intensified military pressure on Venezuela under President Donald Trump's administration. This includes the seizure of oil tankers and airstrikes targeting drug boats in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean. Trump had earlier warned of possible ground strikes against Venezuela as part of efforts to push President Nicolas Maduro out of power.