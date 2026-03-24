Munir speaks to Trump to play 'lead mediator' on Iran 

Pakistan is reportedly trying to mediate an end to the ongoing conflict between the United States and Israel against Iran . According to a report by the Financial Times (FT), Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir spoke with US President Donald Trump on Sunday about this. The country has proposed Islamabad as a potential venue for talks between senior members of Trump's administration and Iranian officials, positioning itself as the "lead mediator" trying to "broker an end" to the war against Iran.

Diplomatic efforts Pakistan working with Turkey, Egypt in back-channel diplomacy Pakistan's Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also spoke with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday. Dawn reported that Pakistan is working with Turkey and Egypt in "active back-channel diplomacy" to mediate between the US and Iran. An official confirmed this to the newspaper, adding that US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are involved in these discussions.

Information blackout Turkey in talks for temporary ceasefire to facilitate negotiations The White House, however, has refused to comment on the ongoing negotiations. "These are sensitive diplomatic discussions and the United States will not negotiate through the news media," it said, according to FT. Meanwhile, Turkey is also in talks with Iranian officials and Witkoff for a possible temporary ceasefire to facilitate negotiations, per reports. Pakistan's Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar met his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan on Monday as part of these efforts.

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Diplomatic denials Iran acknowledges regional states mediating Iran's foreign ministry has denied any direct negotiations with the US since the conflict began. However, it acknowledged that some regional states are mediating. The FT report stated that senior Pakistani officials were "back-channeling communications" between Tehran and Witkoff as well as Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and envoy. "The prime minister assured the Iranian leadership that Pakistan would continue to play a constructive role in facilitating peace," Pakistan said in a readout of their conversation.

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