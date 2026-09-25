Musk, Cook, Zuckerberg meet Trump Xi on AI at dinner
World
Big names like Elon Musk, Tim Cook, and Mark Zuckerberg joined President Trump and China's Xi Jinping for a high-profile dinner on September 24, 2026.
The main topic? The global race for AI dominance, though no Chinese business leaders showed up.
Tech leaders split on AI regulation
The dinner made it clear there's a real divide among American tech giants about regulating AI.
Some, like Musk and OpenAI's Sam Altman, want stricter rules to slow things down; others, including Zuckerberg and NVIDIA's Jensen Huang, think the fears are overblown.
The night also featured a menu with cultural flair, fitting for an event that doubled as both diplomacy and a show of US tech muscle.