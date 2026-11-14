Myanmar military airstrike kills 12 at Byar La, injures 18
A Myanmar military airstrike struck the Byar La camp in Rakhine State, killing 12 people and injuring 18 more.
The camp had been a shelter for families escaping years of conflict, and this attack has left the community reeling.
Byar La resident mourns 5-year-old death
Chit Su Wai, who lived at the camp, shared her grief: It has broken our family. There were no others except my family. Among those killed was a five-year-old child.
For four years, Byar La had offered some safety to people fleeing violence in Rakhine State, a region that's seen constant clashes and displacement since the military coup five years ago.
This tragedy is another reminder of how tough life remains for many in Myanmar.