Myanmar military airstrike kills 12 at Byar La, injures 18

Chit Su Wai, who lived at the camp, shared her grief: It has broken our family. There were no others except my family. Among those killed was a five-year-old child.

For four years, Byar La had offered some safety to people fleeing violence in Rakhine State, a region that's seen constant clashes and displacement since the military coup five years ago.

This tragedy is another reminder of how tough life remains for many in Myanmar.