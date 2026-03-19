Mystery drones spotted over army base where Rubio, Hegseth live 

Unidentified drones have been spotted over Fort McNair, an army base in Washington, where United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth reside, the Washington Post reported. The drone sightings over Fort McNair have raised security concerns and led officials to consider relocating the two leaders. However, a senior administration official confirmed that neither Rubio nor Hegseth has moved from their quarters at the base.

Security measures US-Iran tensions escalate after deadly strikes The US military is now keeping a close watch on possible threats due to the heightened alert level. This comes in the wake of escalating tensions between the United States and Israel against Iran. The conflict was triggered by US-Israeli strikes on February 28, which killed top Iranian officials. In response, Iran has vowed to avenge these deaths.

Security response Global security alert issued for diplomatic posts Following the sighting of the drones, the White House convened a high-level meeting with top officials. Additionally, the US Army was placed on high alert. Several US facilities' protection levels have been increased to FPCON Charlie (a US Defense protection condition imposed to prevent possible terrorist attacks), and US diplomatic posts have been placed on global security alert.

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