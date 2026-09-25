Najaf airport in Iraq halts Iran flights over US sanctions
World
Najaf airport in Iraq has stopped all flights to and from Iran, following orders tied to US sanctions.
This move hits especially hard for Shiite pilgrims and patients who rely on these routes for religious visits or medical care.
Flights canceled force pricier land routes
With flights canceled, people now have to take much longer (and pricier) land routes.
Haidar Mansour, hoping for a kidney transplant in Iran, shared how tough the trip will be without air travel.
Iraqi doctoral student Assad Jabbar is stuck in Qom and says land transport prices have shot up as everyone scrambles for other options.