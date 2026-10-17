France braces for nationwide protests inspired by Yellow Vests movement
What's the story
France is bracing for a day of nationwide protests on Saturday, with demonstrations inspired by the Yellow Vests movement. The grassroots movement, which started in 2018, was originally aimed at fighting rising living costs. The Interior Ministry anticipates hundreds of "actions," including blocking motorway toll booths and service stations, along with 90 marches across the country.
Protest dynamics
Unions to join protests
The student unrest over education funding has been going on for over three weeks.
Interior Minister Laurent Nunez told France 2 TV on Friday, "We're expecting a pretty big mobilization."
Some unions, including the CGT, are also expected to join the protests, focusing on public spending and purchasing power concerns.
Movement resurgence
Revival of Yellow Vests protests
The Yellow Vests protests were first sparked by a proposed fuel-tax increase under President Emmanuel Macron. Protesters argued it unfairly targeted rural and working-class people who rely on cars.
Although the mass movement has largely faded, it has never completely disappeared.
The Saturday initiative was first proposed by a TikToker with no clear political agenda, but Yellow Vests activists quickly seized the opportunity to revive their movement through social media calls for action.
Public backing
Student protests gaining momentum
Ongoing student protests over classroom conditions and university admissions have gained traction, with 57% of the French supporting the movement, according to a recent poll.
The government has promised to address these concerns but is unable to significantly increase the education budget.
Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu is currently seeking parliamentary support to limit spending and reduce the fiscal deficit by 2027.
Political landscape
Similar demonstrations across Europe
Opposition parties have previously brought down prime ministers over budget plans in recent years.
With less than seven months until presidential elections, they remain resistant to compromise.
The protests in France are part of a wider trend across Europe, with similar demonstrations taking place in Spain, Italy, Albania, and Belgium over issues like affordable housing and living costs.