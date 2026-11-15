Nationwide US ground stop forces over 6,100 cancelations, 7,400 delays
Air travel in the US hit a major snag after a nationwide ground stop that lasted for more than four hours on Friday, leaving more than 6,100 flights canceled and another 7,400 delayed as of 7pm New York time Saturday.
Airlines are still scrambling to get planes and crews where they need to be, especially at American and United.
Things should finally be back on track by Sunday.
Sean Duffy seeks $50B FAA funding
The chaos started when a data overload happened during the replacement of outdated copper wire at a remote location by L3Harris Technologies Inc. This exposed some serious weaknesses in the country's aviation technology.
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy called out aging systems and contractor mistakes, saying, "This was an FAA system that didn't meet the moment."
Even after Congress provided the FAA with $12.5 billion for modernization last year, Duffy is now asking Congress for $50 billion more to really fix things up.