Nepal: Rescue operation ongoing for 100 people trapped inside tunnel
What's the story
The Nepal Army is currently engaged in a rescue operation for around 100 people stuck inside a tunnel at the Trishuli 3A hydropower project. The area was hit by devastating flash floods on August 26, which caused massive destruction across Nepal's northern border region. The floods have destroyed roads, bridges, and hydropower infrastructure.
Rescue operation
Over 100 people remain trapped inside the tunnel
The Prime Minister's Office of Nepal confirmed that a Nepali Army team had rescued 350 workers and locals from the tunnel. However, over 100 people remain trapped inside.
The army is continuing its efforts under tough conditions with adverse weather and rapid floodwaters.
"The army is still working to safely evacuate more than 100 people trapped in the same tunnel," said a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.
Difficulties faced
Two helicopters have been deployed for the rescue operation
Two helicopters have been deployed for the rescue operation, but rescuers are struggling to locate the tunnel's entry points amid widespread destruction.
Nepal Army spokesman Raja Ram Basnet said, "Our focus is in the search and rescue of people... some people are trapped in the tunnel of Trishuli 3A hydropower project."
Relief efforts are also underway to provide necessary assistance to those rescued.
Twitter Post
Visuals of rescue operations
#WATCH | Rasuwa, Nepal: The Nepal Army has intensified rescue operations for people trapped inside the Rasuwa tunnel following a catastrophic flash flood.— ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2026
(Source: Nepal Army) pic.twitter.com/IfOOf1VgKn
Cause of disaster
Glacial collapse triggered a massive flow of icy debris
The US Geological Survey has attributed the August 26 disaster to a glacial collapse that triggered a massive flow of icy debris.
This incident highlights the growing risks of glacial lake floods and glacial collapses due to climate change-induced glacier melting worldwide.
The destruction has severed vital links across a mountainous region where roads and bridges are often the only routes.