Why has Nepal objected to India-China's Kailash Mansarovar Yatra?
What's the story
Nepal has objected to India and China's plan for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through the Lipulekh Pass. The Himalayan nation claims that the route lies within its territory and alleges it was not consulted before finalizing the pilgrimage route. In a statement, Nepal's Foreign Ministry reiterated its position on the disputed area, citing historical treaties.
Territorial dispute
Nepal urges India not to conduct activities in disputed area
Nepal's Foreign Ministry emphasized that "The Government of Nepal is fully clear and firmly stands by the fact that Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani east of the Mahakali River are integral parts of Nepal, based on the 1816 Treaty of Sugauli." The ministry said it has communicated this position to both India and China through diplomatic channels. It also urged India not to carry out any activities such as road construction or border trade in the disputed area.
Indian response
India's MEA asserts on yatra route
On the other hand, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reiterated that Lipulekh Pass has been a long-standing route for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra since 1954. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India's position in this regard had been consistent and clear." He asserted that India's territorial claims are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence.
Pilgrimage schedule
Yatra from June to August 2026
The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, organized by the MEA in coordination with China, will be held from June to August 2026. The pilgrimage had been reopened by China last year amid improving bilateral ties after troop disengagement in eastern Ladakh. Despite Nepal's objections, India said it remains open to dialogue on outstanding boundary issues with Nepal through diplomacy and constructive interaction.