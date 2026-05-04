Why has Nepal objected to India-China's Kailash Mansarovar Yatra? 

Nepal has objected to India and China's plan for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra through the Lipulekh Pass. The Himalayan nation claims that the route lies within its territory and alleges it was not consulted before finalizing the pilgrimage route. In a statement, Nepal's Foreign Ministry reiterated its position on the disputed area, citing historical treaties.

Territorial dispute Nepal urges India not to conduct activities in disputed area Nepal's Foreign Ministry emphasized that "The Government of Nepal is fully clear and firmly stands by the fact that Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani east of the Mahakali River are integral parts of Nepal, based on the 1816 Treaty of Sugauli." The ministry said it has communicated this position to both India and China through diplomatic channels. It also urged India not to carry out any activities such as road construction or border trade in the disputed area.

Indian response India's MEA asserts on yatra route On the other hand, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has reiterated that Lipulekh Pass has been a long-standing route for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra since 1954. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "India's position in this regard had been consistent and clear." He asserted that India's territorial claims are neither justified nor based on historical facts and evidence.

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